Chance the Rapper Did 'Carpool Karaoke' & It Involved a Lot of Vegetables

Though they come infrequently (unless you're watching the spin-off on Apple TV), installments of "Carpool Karaoke" are still some of the most fun bits on late-night TV. Even though they're heavily staged, James Corden and his guests always look like they're having a good time, and there's still room for unexpected surprises. (Like that time Anthony Kiedis saved the life of a baby in the middle of filming the Red Hot Chili Peppers segment. Seriously.)
The newest one features rapper, philanthropist (seriously), and occasional horror film actor (seriously) Chance the Rapper. The Chicago-based artist cruised around LA with Corden to sing around songs like "No Problem" and "All Day Long," as well as talk about how weird it is to be friends with Kanye West.
Additionally, you'll appreciate that there's an occasionally lewd culinary angle to this installment. Chance tries vegetables, which is apparently his "most hated food." His response to tasting vegetables while blindfolded is hilarious. Whether or not vegetables are a single food is maybe a debate to be had at a later date. (It's not.) But for now, just enjoy some good music.
