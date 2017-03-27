If you're the Tom Haverford of your social circle, always coming up with wild products and spouting off big dreams about business collaborations you could pull off, your dream gig may have arrived. Chance the Rapper is looking for an intern. He posted the call for applications Monday on Twitter.
The main qualification he's looking for? An ability to put together pitch decks. Actually, that's the only qualification. To say details about this gig are scarce is an insult to scarcity. However, the limited job description does indicate the internship may be less on the music side of things and more toward his philanthropic endeavors.
It may not be what he's best known for, but Chance the Rapper does a lot of good work in his hometown. In early March, he donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools through Social Works, an organization the Chicago-native co-founded.
If you're looking to be one of the hundreds who have no doubt thrown their hat in the ring already, he wants resumes "formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals" and sent along to ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com. While details are scarce, it might not be a bad gig. The rapper and activist was recently named on of Fortune's 50 Greatest World Leaders.
Naturally, an internship -- which may or may not be paid -- with Lil Chano inspired some immediate reactions that were not super helpful for whoever is in charge of the hiring.
