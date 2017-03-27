If you're the Tom Haverford of your social circle, always coming up with wild products and spouting off big dreams about business collaborations you could pull off, your dream gig may have arrived. Chance the Rapper is looking for an intern. He posted the call for applications Monday on Twitter.

The main qualification he's looking for? An ability to put together pitch decks. Actually, that's the only qualification. To say details about this gig are scarce is an insult to scarcity. However, the limited job description does indicate the internship may be less on the music side of things and more toward his philanthropic endeavors.