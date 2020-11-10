There's a Chandon Champagne Ice Cream to Help You Through the Holidays

It's clear at this point you could mention any annual event and note that it's not going to look like other years. It's everything. We all get it. There are, however, solutions if you're interested in making the most of the atypical holidays rushing toward you in the coming weeks.

The year-end holidays, including New Year's Eve, might not find you in the mood to pop open a bottle of champagne in solitude and endure the attendant morning headache. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has teamed up with Chandon to offer a fun alternative: Champagne sorbet.

The limited release of Sparkling Berry Punch Sorbet, which is a sorbet infused with Chandon Brut, has the champagne flavor you'd want at the surface if you're having a celebratory bite. It's not just a touch of flavor. The grape notes rise to the fore and compliment the bright berry flavors. Jeni's also suggests that you consider pouring some Chandon Brut over the top of your dish of sorbet. I can't confirm that this is a good idea, but it might be worth a try.

Sparkling Berry Punch Sorbet is available to order directly from Jeni's starting November 9. You probably want to get an order in now if you're looking to sub in a boozy sorbet for your New Year's champagne. There's no guarantee you're still going to be able to find it closer to the end of the year.