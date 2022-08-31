Watch a Bald Eagle Go Through Security at This North Carolina Airport

And if you're thinking, "is an eagle really a threat that needs to go through security," just remember they are an apex predator. Anyways, Clark and his handler made it through security with little issue, though there was a fuss, and some photos of the relatively rare occurrence were taken.

Everyone at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport was probably expecting delays getting through airport security . After all, it is the norm these days. However, what was waiting for TSA officers and passengers was anything but the usual airport delays. Instead, Clark, a 20-year-old Bald Eagle, was being ushered through the checkpoint.

"TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their uniform as they look over their shoulder, but I'm sure the team at @CLTAirport Checkpoint A did a double take when they saw a real one earlier this week," the TSA Southeast Twitter account shared. "Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial. His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler. Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening."

According to the World Bird Sanctuary, Clark is one of only four Bald Eagles who travel to fly at different locations around the United States. Clark has flown for St. Louis Cardinals' games and events for the Chicago Bears. Bald Eagles like Clark have been recorded at speeds of 35-43 miles per hour. So, while they can't fly across the country as quickly as an airplane, they are certainly making good time!

If you want to "adopt" Clark or support the work of the World Bird Sanctuary, you can head to worldbirdsanctuary.org.