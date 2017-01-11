This Chart Reveals How Far You Can Drive Your Car on Empty

If you've ever owned a car, chances are you've seen the gas light turn on at inopportune moments a few more times than you'd care to admit. And while you've probably managed to run on fumes to the nearest gas station most of the time, the uncertainty can be damn stressful. Thankfully, there's a helpful chart that will show you exactly how far you can go, the next time you find yourself with an empty tank.

Your Mechanic, a car repair and maintenance company, shared the chart in a recent blog post, warning that driving with an low fuel level or worse yet, running out of gas, can actually damage your car. So while driving on empty probably isn't a good idea, it happens sometimes. With that said, the company created a chart detailing the number of gallons your tank has when the gas light turns on and how far you can expect to get with that amount of fuel based on your car's estimated gas mileage. The chart includes the 50 best-selling cars in the US in 2015, according to Your Mechanic.