This Chart Reveals How Far You Can Drive Your Car on Empty

shutterstock.com

If you've ever owned a car, chances are you've seen the gas light turn on at inopportune moments a few more times than you'd care to admit. And while you've probably managed to run on fumes to the nearest gas station most of the time, the uncertainty can be damn stressful. Thankfully, there's a helpful chart that will show you exactly how far you can go, the next time you find yourself with an empty tank.

Your Mechanic, a car repair and maintenance company, shared the chart in a recent blog post, warning that driving with an low fuel level or worse yet, running out of gas, can actually damage your car. So while driving on empty probably isn't a good idea, it happens sometimes. With that said, the company created a chart detailing the number of gallons your tank has when the gas light turns on and how far you can expect to get with that amount of fuel based on your car's estimated gas mileage. The chart includes the 50 best-selling cars in the US in 2015, according to Your Mechanic.

Courtesy of Your Mechanic

According to the chart, you can expect to get anywhere from 30 miles to more than 100 miles on a nearly empty tank, depending on the car. Of course, the real-life numbers will vary based on how you drive, your car's condition, and other variables, so Your Mechanic emphasizes they're all just rough approximations.

As for the cars with an N/A on the cart, Your Mechanic said the estimated mileage is based on the car's own fuel calculation, saying, "the light is triggered based on the distance to empty calculator having the listed number of miles remaining." Check out the full blog post for additional details and and tips on what you should know about driving on empty or very little fuel. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist

