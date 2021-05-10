A Bunch of Chase Co-Brand Credit Cards Just Got This Major DoorDash Perk

If you regularly order food and other products for delivery via DoorDash, then the platform's paid DashPass membership ends up making sense. The add-on gets you unlimited free delivery and reduced service fees on orders over $12, which can ultimately save you a lot of money on, say, that Chipotle habit of yours. The good news, though? If you aren't already a member, you may be able to get it for free through your credit card.

DoorDash announced Monday that it's expanding its partnership with Chase to offer a free one-year DashPass membership (valued at over $100) as a new perk to most Chase co-brand card members. The newly eligible co-brand cards include Southwest Rapid Rewards, United Credit Cards, IHG Rewards, Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia Plus Visa Signature, Marriott Bonvoy, Boundless Cards, World of Hyatt, Disney Visa Cards, and Starbucks rewards cards, according to a press release. Eligible card members can activate the membership beginning May 10. And in addition, members get 5% in DoorDash credit back on all pickup orders.

"We’ve seen Chase cardmembers ordering in more—especially over the last year," President of Chase Co-Brand Cards Ed Olebe said in a press release. "We’re thrilled to broaden our relationship with DoorDash and provide added value for our co-brand cardmembers where they are spending."

The Chase-DoorDash partnership previously brought the same offer to the bank's Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Preferred credit cards, along with a pared down version of it for its Freedom, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Student, and Slate cards.

If you have one of the newly eligible co-brand credit cards and want to activate your membership, just visit the website or add your eligible Chase credit card as a payment method in your DoorDash account. The cutoff to take advantage of the new perk is December 31, so be sure to active it before then.