Here's How to Get Exclusive Reservations, Cheap Lyft Rides, and More Perks with Chase

This week, American Express celebrated its annual Member Week by opening up exclusive reservations—including NYC's L'artusi and buzzed-about LA haunt Elephante—exclusively for cardholders. But for those of you banking elsewhere, save that look of disappointment. Chase is releasing its own lineup of cool perks. The Sapphire Reserve card gets you exclusive access to prime reservations at the most difficult-to-snag restaurants—and for longer than a week stint. Instead of waiting around for your Resy notifications to go off, Chase has specific time slots and tables already available. Eating out gets you triple points too, and that includes delivery orders. The latter of which, you can order with the complimentary DashPass membership you get with your card.

Getting to that scene-y restaurant is easier too. Cardmembers can start earning 10x total points on their Lyft rides, which just means cheap and free trips down the line. Now that we've established Chase as an unequivocal foodie let's talk about Seaport Food Lab, the company's returning cuisine series that gives fans access to an all-star roster of internet chefs. Between November 2 and 19, Pierce Abernathy, Christina Chaey, and DeVonn Francis will be rotating through the kitchen with their own individual culinary styles. Tickets are available online for $200 a pop. "Chase Sapphire gives cardmembers the opportunity to experience ordinary moments, like enjoying dinner, in new and exciting ways," General Manager of Chase Sapphire Marleta Ross said in the announcement. "We are delighted to be part of Seaport Food Lab for its fifth season, as these chefs bring their unique menus from social feeds to the table for the first time."

