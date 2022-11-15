Here's How to Get Top-Tier Lyft Status & Score Freebies on the App

Just yesterday, Capital One and Uber announced a partnership that gets select cardholders a premium membership with the rideshare company and, in turn, significant savings. Now, both of their competitors are answering. Chase Sapphire is teaming up with Lyft for a promotion of its own.

Chase Sapphire cardholders can officially snag a complimentary Lyft Pink All-Access membership for two years and a half-off discount on the third year, the company said in a blog post. This is the highest level of Lyft's membership program, so you'll get even more than was previously offered by the credit card company.

Lyft Pink All-Access, which would typically run you $199 annually, includes free priority pickup upgrades, 10% off all Lux rides, three free cancellations per month, in-app roadside assistance, free unlimited bike and scooter unlocks (as well as guest passes), free Sixt car rental upgrades, and a one-year Grubhub+ trial.

You'll get points for your rides too. Chase Sapphire cardholders score 10 points per dollar spent in the app. Just make sure that the specific Chase card is the selected payment method in your app.

If that's not enough to sell you, maybe this will. The Chase Sapphire Reserve card is currently offering a sign-up deal that gets you 80,000 points on your first $4,000 spent in three months. That's the highest bonus in half a decade.