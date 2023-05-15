This ChatGPT Tool Claims It Can Plan a Trip Anywhere in World

For all the couch potatoes out there whose brains short-circuit at the sole thought of going on a trip, let alone planning one, one ingenious Reddit user might have the solution for you—or at the very least, they might be able to lend a helping hand (to get off the couch).

On a recent thread on the subreddit r/ChatGPT, one Redditor shared their new invention, which is a tool that uses ChatGPT to plan a trip anywhere in the world. The website, dubbed forgemytrip.com, is still in its beta version according to the founder, who turned to the community to also receive helpful feedback and advice.

It works like this: once you access the website, you are prompted to choose both the where and when of your trip. Ideally, the more precise the better, but you can also remain vague and do a more general search if you're still undecided. Whole countries (but not, say, regions or states), in fact, can be selected as your destination. Sometimes, adopting a more zoomed-out perspective could even be better for your purposes too, as the tool can help you plan a trip in a country making sure you hit all the landmarks and most iconic spots and cities.

Once you pick your place and time, the website asks you a couple more questions before it redirects you to its findings. If you feel like being more precise, you can add a few additional details, including dietary preferences, existing plans, or even places you want to make sure are going to be on your itinerary. Arrival and departure times are also optional to include.

Hit "Generate!" and watch your itinerary populate as if someone was chatting with you in real life. Generally speaking, the tool divides your drip into numbered days, and for each of them it offers options of things to do in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

From both our team's findings and Reddit's feedback, the tool definitely flaunts some interesting pros, while other aspects of it have room for improvement. To make things easier, I used the website to plan a trip in my hometown of Vicenza, Italy, and was pretty impressed with the results. It's a small, historic town and, somehow, the website managed to grab all the iconic landmarks as well as art exhibits, guides, and cultural things to do and plan them with one another in a way that felt organic and, most importantly, made sense—especially from a commute perspective.

However, it apparently can be a little wonky when it comes to picking the right date and time—and it might take your word a little too literally. As my editor pointed out, the tool told him to "go to a goth club in Chicago that closed years ago, and to eat Thai for lunch for five days in a row" just because he decided to feed the tool with the info "I like Thai food and goth music."

One of the community's Redditors had a similar issue. After copy-pasting the suggested activities for their "Day 2," the user noted a cheeky paradox. "This suggests I visit the Portland Saturday Market on a Wednesday," they commented. "This AI is just pulling all events from an area without reference to date and time."

Another issue that came up in the comment section is that not all cities in the world actually show up in the search bar, and even in those who do—including big ones, like NYC—sometimes the AI is lacking when it comes to specific names of restaurants and bars. Personally, in my Vicenza search, I noticed that bars and restaurants aren't necessarily a hit for the tool, and arguably that might be due to the fact that a more "human" component is needed when giving recommendations to tourists. One person might be interested in factors like the price point, the general vibe of the restaurant, what it looks like, what cuisine is offered, if locals like it or not, or a combination of all these traits.

Redditors are also encouraging the creators to add plugins for Expedia and to work to make the tool both more detailed and also have a broader reach. These suggestions appear to already be aligned with where the creators behind the website plan to take things.

"[The website] is still in beta, so would love to hear your feedback/ideas on how we can make it better :)," said the original poster. "We are planning to add more details about the attractions directly on the map view on hover; integrate flights and hotels so you can keep track of your reservations on our site; make the itineraries editable so you can manually edit them along with using ChatGPT to modify them; add accounts so you can save your itineraries; build a mobile app."