The Travel Destinations with the Biggest Vacation Rental Deals This Fall

Beach season doesn't have to be defined by the too-few weeks between Memorial and Labor Day. And if you're willing to check out seaside destinations outside of the warmest months of the year, you're more likely to save quite a bit of money as well.

According to new data vacation rental marketplace Vrbo shared this week with Thrillist, vacation rental prices start plummeting immediately after Labor Day even when the weather is still quite warm in many popular beach destinations. If you're seeking out a late-in-the-year beach vacation, you can save an average of 25% or more booking a rental on the platform.

Below are the travel destinations Vrbo identified as the best opportunities for saving some money and still enjoying a beach town that's welcoming tourists at this time of year:



Outer Banks, North Carolina

South Padre Island, Texas

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Miramar, Florida

Rosemary Beach, Florida

Hilton Head, South Carolina



Some rentals saw even more dramatic price drops. Vrbo identified a few beachfront properties that have reduced tehir vacation rental prices $200 or more for the late fall season:

Lotus Villa in South Padre Island, Texas dropped from $1,200 per night to $500 per night.

Just One More Beach House in Gulf Shores, Alabama dropped from $1,000 per night to $500 per night.

Merganser Court in Hilton Head, South Carolina dropped from $800 per night to $600 per night.



If you browse carefully, Vrbo advises you can also find similar price drops in major cities like Seattle and San Diego. It's just another way that fall travel is much cheaper than summer travel, and another sign you should start planning your next trip soon.