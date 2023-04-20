This Sale Is Offering European Tours for Less Than $1,000
Explore Worldwide is offering 20% off tours in Europe for just a little while.
Trip planning is hard. Affording a trip is even harder. Explore Worldwide might be able to address both of those problems. Right now, the travel agency is offering 20% off all of its European tours between April 18 and 28, 2023, with the discount code EUROPE. The sale brings multiple trips that the company offers to under $1,000 each.
While the packages below don't include flights, the packages do offer an intensive exploration of each destination for one price—meaning you'll have a much better idea of what you'll spend. Here are the trips that are available for under $1,000 right now.
- A Highlights of Turkey tour, which is an eight-day trip through Turkey for $864.
- A Walking in Madeira tour that explores the volcanic island over the course of eight days for $968.
- A Walking in Portugal, Remote Coastal Trails tour that will explore a less popular part of Portugal for eight days, for $944.
- A Black Mountains and Wye Valley Walking tour in the UK over the course of six days for $840.
- A Walking in Northern Cyprus tour over eight days across the Mediterranean region for $656.
You can explore other options at the Explore Worldwide website. Each tour includes travel during the trip, accommodations during the tour, and a majority of the meals. For first-time travelers, these trips might be particularly appealing, because the itinerary is set for you, giving you the chance to just enjoy the ride.
