Hurry up and Get in a Hot Spring With $199 Roundtrip Flights to Iceland

It's probably a good time to get yourself into a natural hot spring far, far from the troubles of home. WOW Air can help make that happen with cheap roundtrip tickets to Reykjavik, Iceland.

The flights can be found throughout February and for some departure cities into early March. There's even good news for West Coasters, who often don't see the cheapest of fares to Iceland and European destinations.

The prices are as cheap as $199.98 flying out of Washington D.C. You can also fly out of Boston for $210, New York City and San Francisco for $280, Los Angeles for $340, and Miami for $370.