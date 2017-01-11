Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

Cheap travel season is happening. In addition to Tuesday's JetBlue flash sale and a flock of $69 flights to Europe, there are good deals that will take you in the opposite direction. Delta has cheap trips to China out of a few cities available right now.

The cheapest of these flights is hopping out of Seattle and headed to Beijing for just $478. But you're going to find more expensive tickets that are still a good deal departing from others cities as well. Tickets from Phoenix to Shanghai are available for $640 and Dallas to Shanghai for $690.

Getting these rates is a little tricky, though, as The Flight Deal highlights.