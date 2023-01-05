Fly to Hawaii for as Little as $197 Round Trip Right Now

Experts have pointed out that the weeks after the holidays are a great time to fly if you're looking for a deal. Prices drop significantly from one of the most expensive stretches of the year. This year, flights are low compared to where they were around the holidays, but they're still a bit high for this time of year.

Fortunately, if you're looking at going to Hawaii, alluring prices are available on flights right now. You can find round-trip fares for as little as $197 headed from the contiguous US to Hawaii. Of course, the lowest prices are for travelers traveling from the west coast, but there are impressive deals from all over the country, including east coast departures for as little as $301.

The low prices aren't part of any particular sale. You will find low-cost tickets from multiple airlines including United, Hawaiian, Alaska, and American. Those prices can be found by digging around Google Flights for travel in January, February, and March, which is the time frame when most of the low-cost tickets are available.

Here are some of the round-trip flight prices Thrillist dug up on January 4.