Fly to Hawaii for as Little as $197 Round Trip Right Now
It's a great time to buy a flight to Hawaii.
Experts have pointed out that the weeks after the holidays are a great time to fly if you're looking for a deal. Prices drop significantly from one of the most expensive stretches of the year. This year, flights are low compared to where they were around the holidays, but they're still a bit high for this time of year.
Fortunately, if you're looking at going to Hawaii, alluring prices are available on flights right now. You can find round-trip fares for as little as $197 headed from the contiguous US to Hawaii. Of course, the lowest prices are for travelers traveling from the west coast, but there are impressive deals from all over the country, including east coast departures for as little as $301.
The low prices aren't part of any particular sale. You will find low-cost tickets from multiple airlines including United, Hawaiian, Alaska, and American. Those prices can be found by digging around Google Flights for travel in January, February, and March, which is the time frame when most of the low-cost tickets are available.
Here are some of the round-trip flight prices Thrillist dug up on January 4.
To Honolulu (HNL)
- from Los Angeles: $197
- from Las Vegas: $232
- from San Francisco: $237
- from San Diego: $237
- from Sacramento: $253
- from Seattle: $256
- from Portland: $256
- from Vancouver: $264
- from Dallas: $269
- from Nashville: $278
- from Orlando: $301
- from Boise: $356
- from Spokane: $360
- from Albuquerque: $363
- from New York City: $364
- from Boston: $376
- from Reno: $377
- from Edmonton: $381
- from Washington, DC: $384
- from Houston: $388
- from Chicago: $417
- from Milwaukee: $418
- from St. Louis: $418
To Maui (OGG)
- from San Francisco: $197
- from San Diego: $197
- from Sacramento: $216
- from Las Vegas: $216
- from Seattle: $216
- from Portland: $216
- from Los Angeles: $219
- from Vancouver: $278
- from Phoenix: $280
- from Calgary: $286
- from Boise: $321
- from Reno: $323
- from Dallas: $324
- from Edmonton: $331
- from Spokane: $344
- from Boston: $355
- from Albuquerque: $357
- from New York City: $374
- from Chicago: $383
- from Houston: $388
To Kauai (LIH)
- from Sacramento: $197
- from San Francisco: $197
- from San Diego: $197
- from Portland: $208
- from Seattle: $216
- from Los Angeles: $245
- from Phoenix: $280
- from Las Vegas: $286
- from Boise: $328
- from New York City: $333
- from Spokane: $352
- from Albuquerque: $356
- from Reno: $358
- from Houston: $388
To Kona (KOA)
- from Sacramento: $197
- from San Francisco: $197
- from San Diego: $206
- from Portland: $208
- from Seattle: $217
- from Phoenix: $260
- from Vancouver: $271
- from Las Vegas: $283
- from New York City: $333
- from Boise: $339
- from Reno: $352
- from Albuquerque: $357
- from Spokane: $358
- from Houston: $388
- from Boston: $405
Unlike a specific flight sale from a single airline--like this sale on flights to Iceland from Play--there isn't a set timeline for these prices. The prices can change at any time. So, if the tickets look good to you, it's worth moving quickly. Then you might be headed somewhere warm to enjoy some of the coldest months of the year.