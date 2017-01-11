Cheap Flights Alert: Fly from the US to Europe for $139

Now that summer is starting to wind down into the sadly Summer Friday-less slog of fall, it seems like airlines are almost mercifully offering flash sales for insanely inexpensive flights every other day. And while most include deals for double-digit fares for domestic flights, a new sale from Norwegian will get you all the way to Europe for cheap. Crazy cheap.

The airline is offering several discounted fares, including one-way flights from the US to Europe for just $139, as part of the huge Fall Sale it launched this week, according to a report by The Huffington Post. Highlights include $169 flights from Los Angeles to Paris, $139 flights from NYC to Stockholm, and $49 flights from Boston, Washington, D.C., and NYC to Martinique -- all of which would normally set you back at least several hundred bucks.