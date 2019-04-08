This Airline Has $20 Flights for the Spring

It’s spring. Yet, somehow, people across the US are about to face more snow. It’s not right. This is as good a reason as any -- errr, at least, it’s one reason -- to treat yourself to a vacation.
Fortunately for anyone swayed by that thin logic or with a better reason for a trip, Frontier Airlines is running a sale. The budget airline has $20 one-way flights if you purchase before midnight on April 8 for flights taken by May 15. In the sale, you can dig up a round-trip flight for as little as $38.60.
Cities with $20 flights include Atlanta, Birmingham, Denver, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Lafayette, Little Rock, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, Raleigh, Reno, St. Louis, San Antonio, Sarasota, Sioux Falls, Trenton, Tulsa, West Palm Beach, and Wichita. Other departure cities have sale prices available as well, even if the lowest price isn't quite $20.
Top 5 Best Netflix Original Movies to Watch in 2019
However, like with any low-cost carrier, you need to watch the extras. The airline charges outside the ticket price for checked luggage, carry-on bags, food, and seat selection. You can make it a cheap trip, but there are definitely drawbacks to budget airlines. The risks involved aren't for everyone, as anyone who bought tickets with the now-defunct WOW Airlines can attest.
Nonetheless, for a short trip where you're carrying minimal luggage, this Frontier sale could take you to one of America's best weekend destinations for surprisingly cheap.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.