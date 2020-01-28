Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Are Just $238 Right Now

It makes almost too much sense that there would be super cheap flights to Hawaii available on National Plan For Vacation Day. And here we are. It is that day and there are those flights.
Right now, you can find round-trip flights to Hawaii for $238. Many of those sub-$300 flights are from the west coast, but there are also great prices available from select major hubs in the midwest and east coast. However, it's not a sale from one airline. There are a handful of airlines with good prices at the moment, including Hawaiian, American, United, and Alaska.
The timing of cheap flights will vary based on your departure city, but the majority of the flights are sitting between February and May of this year.
Here's a look at some of the best prices you'll find right now.
To Honolulu (HNL)
- Boston: $465
- Chicago: $461
- Denver: $401
- Las Vegas: $295
- Los Angeles: $318
- New York: 464
- Oakland $267
- El Paso: $450
- Portland: $267
- Reno $356
- Sacramento: $276
- San Diego: $276
- San Francisco: $258
- San Jose: $278
- Seattle: $276
To Kauai (LIH)
- Chicago: $461
- Las Vegas: $356
- Los Angeles: $298
- New York: $471
- Oakland: $238
- Portland: $296
- Sacramento: $296
- San Diego: $257
- San Francisco: $307
- San Jose: $266
- Seattle: $300
To Maui (OGG)
- Boston: $445
- Chicago: $391
- Denver: $380
- Las Vegas: $296
- Los Angeles: $258
- New York: $444
- Oakland: $263
- El Paso: $433
- Portland: $256
- Reno: $339
- Sacramento: $256
- San Diego: $238
- San Francisco: $238
- San Jose: $258
- Seattle: $256
To Kona (KOA)
- Boston: $465
- Chicago: $421
- Las Vegas: $322
- Los Angeles: $290
- New York: $426
- Oakland: $279
- Portland: $256
- Reno: $351
- Sacramento: $256
- San Diego: $256
- San Francisco: $238
- San Jose: $257
- Seattle: $256
Of course, with a variety of airlines involved, you'll want to watch the fees. Alaska Airlines is the only one that allows you to choose your seat without paying a fee when you have a basic economy ticket. All of the airlines will charge to check a bag, and with the exception of United, they'll all let you take a full-size carry-on for free. If any of those stipulations impact your plans, be sure to mentally add that price to your ticket before purchasing.
Get going, though. There have been good prices throughout the new year to Hawaii, but this is about as low as they've been so far, and the prices probably won't last more than a couple of days. But if you're on top of it, you'll be kicking back on a beach in Hawaii with a beer from Honolulu Beerworks before you know it.
