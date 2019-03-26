Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Just Dropped to $278

Flights to Hawaii continue to be awfully reasonable following Southwest long-delayed entrance into the market. You don't even have to find a single sale to find great prices. (Though, the prices aren't likely to go down to $49 like Southwest offered for its first flights into Hawaii.) Right now you can find round-trip flights for as little as $277.
The flights are available through a number of airlines, as highlighted by The Points Guy, including Alaska Air, Delta, United, Southwest, Sun Country, American Airlines, and Hawaiian. The majority of the low-price flights are found in April and May or August through October.
Some of the best deals currently available include flights to Kahului, Maui from Albuquerque ($355), Dallas ($429), Minneapolis ($437), Oakland ($278), Phoenix ($418), San Diego ($287), and San Jose ($279). You can also dig up flights to Honolulu from Boston ($512), New York ($479), San Diego ($278), and Washington, DC ($447).
Of course, as you'd find with any flight deal, the prices can change rapidly. If you're looking to take advantage of these, you should buy soon because options can disappear and prices can rise when fares are this low.
The Google Flights interface is a good resource for finding the cheapest dates to fly. However, it's absolutely worth looking around at airline sites as well as sites like Orbitz or Expedia to see if you can find a better price once you've located the dates with the best prices. (Southwest only lists its flights on its own site.)
Find something cheap and celebrate the arrival of spring like royalty on a beach.
h/t The Points Guy
