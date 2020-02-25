Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Have Dropped to $277

It’s a good time to buy a flight. That’s not based on data. That’s based on the fact that it’s been nice outside and knowing a vacation is coming will make it easier to tolerate the miserable cold snap that’s undoubtedly on the way.
You can dig up round-trip flights to Hawaii for as little as $277 right now, as first highlighted by Scott's Cheap Flights. There isn't a sale from a single airline at the moment, but there are a ton of cheap flights from airlines like American, Alaska, Delta, Hawaiian, Southwest, and United. The flight dates are scattered throughout the remainder of the year, with some of them as early as March. It really depends on the departure city.
Here's a look at some of the best round-trip fares available right now.
To Honolulu (HNL):
- Albuquerque: $354
- Anchorage: $377
- Austin: $472
- Boise: $351
- Boston: $506
- Burbank: $356
- Chicago: $494
- Cincinnati: $496
- Houston: $456
- Las Vegas: $296
- Los Angeles: $349
- New York City: $484
- Oakland: $278
- Ontario: $356
- El Paso: $460
- Portland: $296
- Reno: $356
- Sacramento: $287
- Salt Lake City: $380
- San Diego: $278
- San Francisco: $278
- San Jose: $283
- Santa Ana: $356
- Santa Barbara: $396
- Seattle: $296
- Spokane: $381
- Tucson: $355
To Kauai (LIH):
- Albuquerque: $404
- Austin: $476
- Billings: $446
- Boise: $351
- Bozeman: $444
- Burbank: $356
- Chicago: $461
- Eugene: $419
- Houston: $460
- Las Vegas: $356
- Los Angeles: $350
- Missoula: $434
- Ontario: $356
- Oakland: $278
- Portland: $286
- Reno: $356
- Sacramento: $286
- Salt Lake City: $360
- San Diego: $277
- San Jose: $277
- Santa Ana: $356
- San Francisco: $321
- Santa Barbara: $396
- Seattle: $286
- Spoke: $381
To Kona (KOA):
- Austin: $462
- Boston: $509
- Burbank: $356
- Chicago: $440
- Houston: $456
- Las Vegas: $356
- Los Angeles: $318
- New York City: $492
- Oakland: $279
- Ontario: $356
- El Paso: $456
- Portland: $286
- Reno: $356
- Sacramento: $286
- Salt Lake City: $360
- San Diego: $277
- San Jose: $278
- Santa Ana: $356
- San Francisco: $317
- Santa Barbara: $396
- Seattle: $286
To Maui (OGG):
- Albuquerque: $356
- Austin: $462
- Billings: $446
- Boise: $351
- Boston: $503
- Bozeman: $444
- Burbank: $356
- Chicago: $473
- Cincinnati: $476
- Eugene: $419
- Houston: $456
- Las Vegas: $296
- Los Angeles: $298
- Missoula: $434
- New York City: $467
- Oakland: $278
- Ontario: $356
- El Paso: $456
- Portland: $296
- Reno: $356
- Sacramento: $278
- Salt Lake City: $381
- San Diego: $278
- San Jose: $278
- Santa Ana: $356
- San Francisco: $278
- Santa Barbara: $346
- Seattle: $296
- Spokane: $356
- St. Louis: $500
With so many airlines involved, it's worth shopping around and knowing about each airline's fees before you purchase your tickets for a dream vacation. Each airline, except Alaska and Southwest, charge for seat selection when you fly basic economy. (All of the above prices are in basic economy.) You should also look over luggage fees because you're probably paying to check a bag and you're even going to be paying for a carry-on if you fly with United.
There were prices like this for a bit back in January, but they disappeared for a long stretch. It's worth digging into it now if you want to fly to Hawaii at any point this year. Good prices to Hawaii have been popping up, but you never know when they'll be around. Prices this low are like a Shamrock Shake. They're here now, but it won't last.
