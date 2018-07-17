This Airline Has $99 Flights to Iceland Through the End of the Year

It's the middle of the summer. The neighborhood smells like hot dogs. You're sweating through your last clean shirt. You made the mistake of looking at Twitter. Things aren't perfect. But having a vacation to look forward to would probably help ease some stress.
WOW Air's new sale can get you to Iceland for $99. Round-trip flights can be scooped up for as little as $219.98, with cheap fares scattered through the end of the year.
In the sale, you'll find $99 flights out of Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Washington DC. Other cities have deals too, with flights available out of Dallas ($129), Detroit ($109), Los Angeles ($129), New York ($109), and San Francisco ($129).
Though, any time you're flying with a budget airline like WOW, you should get a complete picture of what the tickets will cost before committing to the trip. WOW charges extra for luggage. Prices can be as steep. The airline also charges for in-flight meals and priority boarding.
Nonetheless, you can still fly cheap if you make a plan. Especially if it's a shorter trip that might allow you to pack extra light or combine luggage with a traveling companion. Then you'll be on your way to hot springs, the Ring Road road trips, and all the hákarl you can handle.
