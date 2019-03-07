This Airline's Sale Will Take You to Ireland For $99

St. Patrick's Day (and spring) is almost here. If that has you thinking about a trip to Ireland, you've got the luck of... of.. I don't know... something. Low-cost carrier Norwegian is running a sale on flights to Ireland with $99 one-way tickets.
The airline offers cheap flights from the US to Europe with regularity, but this sale features a handful of destinations in Ireland accessible from Boston and New York City. Affordable tickets like this tend to move quickly -- especially the ones at the cheapest end of the spectrum -- but the sale will run until midnight on St. Patrick's Day, March 17.
The $99 one-way tickets are available to Dublin, Shannon, and Cork from Boston as well as Dublin and Shannon from New York City. The bulk of the tickets are for trips taken in April, May, and June, with a smattering of low-cost tickets in March and July. There aren't any $99 tickets on the return leg of the trip, but you can dig up round-trip fares for as little as $249.10 including fees and taxes.
If it works for your needs, budget airlines are great. They'll allow you to spend vacation money doing things you enjoy rather than just the process of getting to your destination. However, it's prudent to be skeptical of the sticker price until you have a good look at what your final cost will be. Budget airlines charge for seat selection and luggage, and Norwegian is no exception.
Nonetheless, if you're down to sit by a stranger and pack light, this is an awfully cheap way to find yourself sipping a stout at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.
