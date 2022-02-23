Get a $129 Flight to Europe as This Budget Airline Celebrates a New Route

Budget airlines come, and budget airlines go. (And sometimes they merge, too.)

Play is a new entrant in the US. The Icelandic airline only recently started flying low-cost trips to Europe through Reykjavik, but it's already expanding its offerings. It recently jumped in at New York Stewart Airport, and on February 23, it has announced that it will offer winter routes at Orlando International Airport. The airline is celebrating with $129 tickets out of Orlando.

Play's arrival in Orlando will connect Florida with Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, London, and Paris, as well as Reykjavik. It will moreover be the only airline running between Orlando and London Stansted Airport. The expansion comes just months after the company's December debut in the US with its introduction in Boston and Baltimore.

In its announcement, Play joins the chorus of optimism for travel through the rest of 2022. "The addition of this seasonal route between Florida and Europe," it states, "solidifies Play's prediction for a travel comeback in 2022, citing strong bookings and growing consumer travel confidence."

You'll be able to buy tickets beginning February 23. That's when a sale kicks off, offering a $129 flight. You can get that price on the first leg of a round-trip flight purchase. Though, you'll have to book by February 27, and the flights are not available for trips from December 13 of this year through January 5, 2023. Here are the details on where you can go and when:

● To Iceland Keflavík (KEF) on Tuesdays between October 1, 2022 - February 25, 2023

● To Paris (CDG), Copenhagen (CPH), London (STN), and Dublin (DUB) on Tuesdays between October 4, 2022 - February 21, 2023

● To Berlin (BER) on Tuesdays between October 4 to October 25, 2022

● To Gothenburg (GOT) on Thursdays between October 6 to October 27, 2022