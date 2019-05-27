These Are the Cities Where Flight Prices Have Dropped the Most Over the Last Year

We all want to travel more and to be able to do so in a budget-friendly manner. It can be tough to know where the next price war will happen or where to find those places that just have cheap flights right now for whatever reason. You want to be able to know about the cost-effective trips to Iceland or Hawaii when they're happening, long before the prices start to inevitably rise again.
CheapFlights.com is offering insight into where you might be able to travel on a budget in 2019. It compiled data from Kayak US to find the 10 destinations where median airfare prices have dropped the most over the last year. The data pulled shows prices for the month of May compared to last year for flights departing from cities inside the United States.
Though, it's worth noting that the data set does not include prices from Southwest, which has been a big contributor in dropping flight prices to Hawaii.
Here's what they found.
10. Bogota, Colombia
Prices are down 6% with a median airfare of $457.
9. Milan, Italy
Prices are down 6% with a median airfare of $698.
8. Nashville, Tennessee
Prices are down 6% with a median airfare of $279.
7. Kingston, Jamaica
Prices are down 7% with a median airfare of $495.
6. New Orleans, Louisiana
Prices are down 10% with a median airfare of $283.
5. Toronto, Canada
Prices are down 12% with a median airfare of $301.
4. Denver, Colorado
Prices are down 14% with a median airfare of $216.
3. Krakow, Poland
Prices are down 15% with a median airfare of $811.
2. Austin, Texas
Prices are down 18% with a median airfare of $236.
1. Anchorage, Alaska
Prices are down 20% with a median airfare of $698.
