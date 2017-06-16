Flights to Basically Every European City Just Went on Mega Sale

If you're thinking about taking a trip to Europe, you might want to look at flight prices right now. Round trip tickets to Europe are available for $550 or less from 40 U.S. and Canadian cities. Not only that, the deals are for a wide range of dates from August through April of 2018.
Most of these flights are a solid purchase at $550, but prices actually get as low as $370, like the below example of a flight from Boston to Paris in October. Also, these aren't just for one city. You can get to 18 European cities for these prices, including London (LON), Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), Athens (ATH), Barcelona (BCN), Budapest (BUD), Copenhagen (CPH), Istanbul (IST), Milan (MXP), Prague (PRG), and Rome (FCO).
Particularly cheap routes -- there are many, so this is just a sample -- include Atlanta to Barcelona for $401, Hartford to Paris for $385, Washington D.C. to Paris for $403, and Dallas to Barcelona for $402, among many others.
As highlighted by Scott's Cheap Deals, the deals aren't all on the same airline. So, head to Google Flights to do a search like this one. (You can enter multiple destinations to see a variety of options.) SCD recommends you check the prices you find on Google flights against Momondo, where you'll find a slightly lower price on certain routes. For instance, the D.C. to Paris trip is $420 on Google Flights versus $401 through Momondo.
Other destinations worth looking into include Copenhagen (CPH), Florence (FLR), Geneva (GVA), Naples (NAP), Nice (NCE), Palermo (PMO), Stockholm (ARN), Warsaw (WAW), and Zurich (ZRH).
Cities that have dirt cheap flights, outside of the ones mentioned, include Austin ($525), Buffalo ($623), Calgary ($579), Charlotte ($405), Chicago ($525), Cincinnati ($431), Columbus ($511), Dayton, Denver ($613), Detroit ($466), Edmonton ($513), Fort Lauderdale ($402), Fort Myers ($526), Greenville ($398), Jacksonville ($550), Knoxville ($439), Las Vegas ($498), Los Angeles ($489), Lynchburg ($551), Miami ($430), Minneapolis/St. Paul ($431), New Orleans ($550), New York City ($431), Orlando ($509), Ottawa, Pittsburgh ($480), Philadelphia ($431), Phoenix ($550), Portland ($660), Richmond ($511), Saint John's ($459), San Francisco ($475), San Jose ($550), Seattle ($470), Tampa ($550), Toronto ($528), and Vancouver ($472).
As always, these prices are current at the time of publication but aren't likely to last long as tickets are snapped up. So, if you want to take advantage, move quickly.
