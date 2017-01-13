Get On It, Tickets to Spain and Portugal Are Cheap Right Now

Flying out of Boston you can head to Barcelona for $387, Madrid for $381, Tenerife for $393, Mallorca for $394, Ibiza for $395, Minorca for $397, Porto and Bilbao for $398, and Alicante for $399. All of those prices are all-in round-trip, making them a damn good deal even if it's a bit more than you'll find by giving your couch a shakedown for change.

The date ranges available vary, spanning February through May, with many of the good deals looking like they pop up in late February. But the tickets will no doubt go quickly, as good prices on a European vacation always do.

