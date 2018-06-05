This Airline Has $29 Around the US Over the Summer

It's already June, so it's definitely time for you to sort out your summer travel plans, even if that means simply finding a way to get out of town for the weekend. A new sale from Frontier Airlines might be able to help make a quick trip possible.
In the sale, you'll find one-way tickets for as little as $29 and round-trip fares for $56.40. It costs even less if you're a member of the Frontier's Discount Den, which is worth looking at if you're buying multiple tickets. The annual fee of $49.99 could be paid for in the savings on two round-trip tickets in some instances.
The sale features 26 routes with $29 one-way fares and more than 100 routes priced under $50. Cities in the sale include Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Orlando, and Philadelphia, among many others.
To take advantage of the sale, book by midnight on June 6 for flights taken by June 26. Select routes are also eligible for an additional discount with the code "SAVE50."
Of course, Frontier is a budget airline. You have to look out for fees that make the fare balloon rapidly. The airline charges for luggage beyond a personal item and for seat selection. Though, your seat can be assigned at the airport for free.
Despite the fees, the sale can still make for a ridiculously cheap weekend getaway. Go somewhere unexpected or look up one of the US's underrated beaches and make the most of your summer.
