Here's the Cheapest Flight to Asia From Every U.S. State

cheap flight asia map
Click for a zoomable version. | Maggie Rossetti/Thrillist

Flights from the US to Asia aren't cheap. You won't find an equivalent for the $99 flight to Europe. Nonetheless, after Kayak.com pulled flight data from its site to highlight the cheapest flight to Europe from every US state, Kayak provided similar data to Thrillist for a look at the cheapest routes to Asia from across the United States. 

The map above shows the cheapest median summer flight price to Asia out of every US state. It isn't the single cheapest flight you'll find, but the best price on average. The prices are for round-trip fares in economy class. States without an international airport servicing Asia were assigned the closest international airport by Kayak.

The prices certainly aren't as alluring as Europe, where some budget airlines have ignited a price war. However, there are still reasonably-priced flights available. Though, there is a wide range of prices. From the contiguous US, you could fly to China for as little as $587 (again, that's median, so you can find that flight for even cheaper) or, at the other end of the spectrum, it could cost you as much as $1,469.

The vast majority of the destinations are in southeast Asia, which makes sense because the western regions of Asia are a lot further away. The most common cities are Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila. 

Take a look below for a break down of Kayak's data, which could help you get a sense of where you might be able to go on the cheap from whatever state you're flying from.

Alabama
Destination: Bangkok, Thailand - $1,296

Alaska
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $1,085

Arizona
Destination: Beijing, China - $729

Arkansas
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $966

California
Destination: Beijing, China - $704

Colorado
Destination: Shanghai, China - $642

Connecticut
Destination: Tokyo, Japan - $1,328

Delaware
Destination: Shanghai, China - $804

Florida
Destination: Beijing, China - $817.50

Georgia
Destination: Mumbai, India - $779

Hawaii
Destination: Osaka, Japan - $429

Idaho
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $894

Illinois
Destination: Bangkok, Thailand - $773

Indiana
Destination: Seoul, South Korea - $1,153

Iowa
Destination: Taipei, Taiwan - $980

Kansas
Destination: Shanghai, China - $857

Kentucky
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $1,160

Louisiana
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $1,005

Maine
Destination: Beijing, China - $835.50

Maryland
Destination: Shanghai, China - $828

Massachusetts
Destination: Beijing, China - $835.50

Michigan
Destination: Beijing, China - $887

Minnesota
Destination: New Delhi, India - $893

Mississippi
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $1,005

Missouri
Destination: Shanghai, China - $857

Montana
Destination: Ulan Bator, Mongolia - $1,161

Nebraska
Destination: Beijing, China - $736​​​​​​​

Nevada
Destination: Beijing, China - $587​​​​​​​

New Jersey
Destination: Bangkok, Thailand - $778

New Mexico
Destination: Tokyo, Japan - $1,446

New York
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $750

North Carolina
Destination: Jakarta, Indonesia​​​​​​​ - $897​​​​​​​

North Dakota
Destination: New Delhi, India - $893

Ohio
Destination: Beijing, China - $758

Oklahoma
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $1,204

Oregon
Destination: Hong Kong, China - $796

Pennsylvania
Destination: Shanghai, China - $804

Rhode Island
Destination: Beijing, China - $835.50

South Carolina
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $1,252

South Dakota
Destination: New Delhi, India - $893

Tennessee
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $1,097

Texas
Destination: Singapore, Republic of Singapore - $855.50

Utah
Destination: Tokyo, Japan - $861

Vermont
Destination: Beijing, China - $835.50

Virginia
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $1,171

Washington
Destination: Hong Kong, China - $744

Washington DC
Destination: Shanghai, China - $788.50

West Virginia
Destination: Shanghai, China - $804

Wisconsin
Destination: Tokyo, Japan - $1,469.50

Wyoming
​​​​​​​Destination: Ulan Bator, Mongolia - $1,161

