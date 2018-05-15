Here's the Cheapest Flight to Asia From Every U.S. State

Flights from the US to Asia aren't cheap. You won't find an equivalent for the $99 flight to Europe. Nonetheless, after Kayak.com pulled flight data from its site to highlight the cheapest flight to Europe from every US state, Kayak provided similar data to Thrillist for a look at the cheapest routes to Asia from across the United States.
The map above shows the cheapest median summer flight price to Asia out of every US state. It isn't the single cheapest flight you'll find, but the best price on average. The prices are for round-trip fares in economy class. States without an international airport servicing Asia were assigned the closest international airport by Kayak.
The prices certainly aren't as alluring as Europe, where some budget airlines have ignited a price war. However, there are still reasonably-priced flights available. Though, there is a wide range of prices. From the contiguous US, you could fly to China for as little as $587 (again, that's median, so you can find that flight for even cheaper) or, at the other end of the spectrum, it could cost you as much as $1,469.
The vast majority of the destinations are in southeast Asia, which makes sense because the western regions of Asia are a lot further away. The most common cities are Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila.
Take a look below for a break down of Kayak's data, which could help you get a sense of where you might be able to go on the cheap from whatever state you're flying from.
Alabama
Destination: Bangkok, Thailand - $1,296
Alaska
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $1,085
Arizona
Destination: Beijing, China - $729
Arkansas
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $966
California
Destination: Beijing, China - $704
Colorado
Destination: Shanghai, China - $642
Connecticut
Destination: Tokyo, Japan - $1,328
Delaware
Destination: Shanghai, China - $804
Florida
Destination: Beijing, China - $817.50
Georgia
Destination: Mumbai, India - $779
Hawaii
Destination: Osaka, Japan - $429
Idaho
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $894
Illinois
Destination: Bangkok, Thailand - $773
Indiana
Destination: Seoul, South Korea - $1,153
Iowa
Destination: Taipei, Taiwan - $980
Kansas
Destination: Shanghai, China - $857
Kentucky
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $1,160
Louisiana
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $1,005
Maine
Destination: Beijing, China - $835.50
Maryland
Destination: Shanghai, China - $828
Massachusetts
Destination: Beijing, China - $835.50
Michigan
Destination: Beijing, China - $887
Minnesota
Destination: New Delhi, India - $893
Mississippi
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $1,005
Missouri
Destination: Shanghai, China - $857
Montana
Destination: Ulan Bator, Mongolia - $1,161
Nebraska
Destination: Beijing, China - $736
Nevada
Destination: Beijing, China - $587
New Jersey
Destination: Bangkok, Thailand - $778
New Mexico
Destination: Tokyo, Japan - $1,446
New York
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $750
North Carolina
Destination: Jakarta, Indonesia - $897
North Dakota
Destination: New Delhi, India - $893
Ohio
Destination: Beijing, China - $758
Oklahoma
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $1,204
Oregon
Destination: Hong Kong, China - $796
Pennsylvania
Destination: Shanghai, China - $804
Rhode Island
Destination: Beijing, China - $835.50
South Carolina
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $1,252
South Dakota
Destination: New Delhi, India - $893
Tennessee
Destination: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - $1,097
Texas
Destination: Singapore, Republic of Singapore - $855.50
Utah
Destination: Tokyo, Japan - $861
Vermont
Destination: Beijing, China - $835.50
Virginia
Destination: Manila, Philippines - $1,171
Washington
Destination: Hong Kong, China - $744
Washington DC
Destination: Shanghai, China - $788.50
West Virginia
Destination: Shanghai, China - $804
Wisconsin
Destination: Tokyo, Japan - $1,469.50
Wyoming
Destination: Ulan Bator, Mongolia - $1,161
