Low-Fare Alert: Fly Round-Trip to London for $251

'Tis the season to get away from everything with a cheap flight to anywhere but here.

Using Norwegian's Low Fare Calendar, you can get a great deal on a flight to London. Round-trip tickets out of Boston are available for just $251 at select times from January to March.

Getting to that price is a bit of a trick, though. If you hop onto Norwegian's Low Fare Calendar it's easy to find a round-trip ticket for $283 (see below). But, as The Flight Deal highlights, if you book the flight in Euros you can get it for just €236. When that's converted back at the current exchange rate, the tickets run just $251 USD, as long as your credit card doesn't have a conversion fee.