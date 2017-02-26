Visit Tokyo For $486 With Cheap Flight Deals Right Now

There's always a good reason to get the hell out of town. Right now, there's a never-ending cascade of reasons you might want to spend a week or so in another country getting your mind refreshed. Well, here's your chance. You can head to Tokyo for awfully cheap right now with a couple of deals available from United and Delta.

The cheapest of these are $486 round trip tickets out of Seattle on United starting mid-March. United also has $500 tickets from Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, and San Diego available from late February through April.

Over on Delta, there are $500 roundtrip tickets from Dallas, San Francisco, Nashville, Columbus, and Washington D.C. They also have deals flying out of Charlotte ($549), Miami ($550), New York ($595), Raleigh ($600), Orlando ($600), and Tampa ($600).