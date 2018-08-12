This Airline Is Offering $39 Round-Trip Flights in the U.S.

It's a banner year for traveling around Labor Day. Flight prices are the lowest they've been in years, according to Hopper Research. Frontier is proving the point with a sale that features $20 one-way flights and round-trip fares for as little as $38.40.
The cheapest fares are over shorter distances, but there are a whole lot of cities that are part of the low-cost carrier's sale. You'll find $20 flights out of Atlanta, Austin, the underappreciated Jacksonville, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and other locations.
Additionally, there are deals slightly north of that price point from loads of other cities like Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, New York, Phoenix, and St. Louis, among other cities.
The sale lasts until midnight on August 13 for flights taken between August 18 and October 3.
With any budget airline -- and Frontier is no exception -- you'll want to watch the extras. Fees for luggage, seat selection, and food can add up quickly. Nonetheless, if you can pack light or are taking a short trip, it's definitely possible to find an unusually cheap trip, maybe even around Labor Day.
Maybe you'll even find a way to enjoy a little time in Florida's most underrated city.
