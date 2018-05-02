America's Top-Rated Airline Has $40 Flights in Its 3-Day Sale

Alaska Airlines, which claimed the top spot in the 2017 Airline Quality Rating survey, is running a three-day sale with one-way flights as low as $40. You'll even be able to dig up round-trip flights for $78.41.
The cheapest fares are over short distances, mostly on the west coast. But Alaska Airlines isn't a budget airline. Even fares that look more expensive than the lowest tickets, may come in for less than impressive deals from budget airlines like the flash sale from Spirit Airlines featuring $50 round-trip tickets. That's in part because Alaska allows passengers a free personal item and carry-on bag. (Each piece of checked luggage at the main cabin price is $25.)
The Seattle-based airline has $49 one-way flights out of Burbank, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose. There are also fares at $69 or less from Albuquerque, Boise, Portland, Reno, San Diego, Seattle, and Spokane. It's even worth poking around if you live elsewhere because the sale has flights all over the country. However, you must purchase before midnight on May 3 for travel between May 22 and June 16.
Start digging and find a way to get yourself somewhere on the cheap. Just don't try to bring your emotional support hedgehog onto the plane.
h/t Travel + Leisure
