Quick, Flights for Your Alaskan Adventure Are Only $293

As a person who enjoys adventure and doesn't like to get caught up in the tourist traps that may ensnare others, you might be looking for that next big escape. It's possible Delta is calling your name. They've got a bevy of cheap flights to Anchorage, Alaska in April and May.

The cheapest flights are coming out of Phoenix and Las Vegas for just $293. But there are affordable roundtrip rates across the United States. Tickets are just $297 out of San Diego, $379 out of Boston, $405 out of Minneapolis, $418 out of Portland, $421 out of San Francisco, $437 out of Chicago, $447 out of Miami and Pittsburgh, $467 out of Washington D.C., $473 out of New York City, and $482 out of Nashville. The prices climb at the end there and don't have the same wow factor, but they're still a solid deal.