These Flights to the Cayman Islands Are 50% Off Right Now

If you've already begun to dread the cold weather months in these final weeks of summer, you might be tempted to start planning a warm weather getaway. If that's the case, I've got great news for you. The Points Guy flagged this flight deal, which can get you flights from multiple cities to the Cayman Islands that are 50% off right now.

To find the deals, you'll need to start by using Google Flights. You can catch these low-priced flights out of Los Angeles, New York, Newark, San Diego, Boston, and Austin, into Grand Cayman. Airlines with discounted tickets include American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

The date range to find cheap fares is pretty broad with this deal—between September 2022 and February 2023. Like almost any other flight sale, you won't be able to find deeply discounted flights during major holidays. But if you keep your date range flexible, you'll be able to find flights like the examples below.

roundtrip from New York, New York (JFK) to Grand Cayman starting at $295

roundtrip from Nashville, Tennessee to Grand Cayman, starting at $297

roundtrip from Austin, Texas to Grand Cayman starting at $297

roundtrip from Los Angeles, California (LAX) to Grand Cayman starting at $366

Considering that flights from these cities typically run about $600, this is a pretty impressive sale. Not sure what to do in the Cayman Islands once you arrive? Thrillist has you covered on what you should see and eat while there.