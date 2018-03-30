Round-Trip Flights to Costa Rica Just Dropped to $225

It's a good time to be locking in your summer vacation between $99 flights to Iceland and $300 round-trip fares to Hawaii. Add Costa Rica to the list of discounted destinations, as highlighted Thursday by Scott's Cheap Flights.
Round-trip flights to Costa Rica can be found for as little as $199. The prices vary by departure city, but there are 10 cities with way below average prices for trips between April and December. Though, it's worth noting these prices are extremely low and likely to go quickly. Fares this affordable sometimes last only a few hours.
Additionally, many of the flights are through airlines that aren't going to toss you surprise fees. Though, the $199 round-trip flights from Four Lauderdale to Costa Rica are through Spirit, which is a budget airline. You're likely going to pay more than $199 once you get the fees covered.
Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book
Deals include flights from Houston for $223 (Interjet), Orlando for $249 (on COPA), Buffalo for $313 (America), Westchester for $314 (Delta), Las Vegas for $323 (COPA), New York for $330 (COPA), Oakland for $339 (Delta), Philadelphia for $351 (JetBlue), and Cleveland for $359 (Delta).
To track down these flights, use Google Flights to find the best price. Then head over to Momondo.com, where you might be able to find an even cheaper flight if you enter your flight details found through Google Flights.
That's a way better use of a few hundred dollars than buying everyone in your family a strand of Guy Fieri's hair.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.