Get $300 Roundtrip Flights to Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic Right Now

Escape from wherever you are currently and head to some warm beaches without hurting your pockets too much. The Points Guy reported flights for around $300 roundtrip to Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic from multiple US cities and through various airlines.

Flights are between Newark, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, Columbus, Ohio, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and St. Louis and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, and Nashville, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, and New York to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Flights between Nashville and St. Louis to Providenciales start at $261, while Newark, Columbus, and Pittsburgh to Providenciales flights start at $270. Flights from Nashville, Tennessee to Punta Cana begin at $291.

Book directly through American, Delta, JetBlue, and United Airlines' websites to get one of these deals. The flight deals to Turks and Caicos are between April and June, and the flight deals for Punta Cana are between September and February. The Points Guy recommends booking your travel in the next one to two days to lock in these lower prices.

Scott’s Cheap Flights initially reported the flight deal. To find the lowest price on your own, you'll need to set your destination and departure cities, but be open to flexible dates to ensure you can book a flight as close to $300 as possible.