This New Airline Has $99 Flights to Europe in the Summer

Cheap flights to Europe have become a strangely familiar sight over the last year plus. Part of that is due to price wars ignited by low-cost carriers like Norwegian. A European budget airline planned expansion into the US might help keep those prices low.
Primera Air is set to begin flights between the US and Europe in the late spring, and the flights are very affordable. The airline is running a sale until midnight ET on January 29. (Though, the prices are basically the same as other sales it has had in anticipation of these new routes.) The sale includes one-way flights as low as $99. The cheapest round-trip fares -- like the below with a $119 one-way ticket as the cheapest leg -- can get you to Europe for $323.
Sale prices include New York to Birmingham for $119, New York to Paris or London for $159, Boston to Birmingham for $119, Boston to London for $139, and Boston to Paris for $149. For the time being, those are the only two US cities out of which the airline will fly.
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Primera functions like most budget airlines. The European carrier charges extra for luggage and seat selection, as well as meals. The only thing you're getting for free is a carry-on. However, for around $90 per flight, you can add a meal, priority seating, and a checked bag.
But if you can get your belongings into a carry-on, pack a little food, and deal with having your seat assigned to you, the airline is poised to offer another way for you to lower the cost of that European vacation you're planning.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.