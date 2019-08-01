Round-Trip Flights to Europe Just Dropped to $240

The stars have aligned for you to take that trip to Europe you've been contemplating. Many airlines have unexpectedly cheap flights at the moment, and it's absolutely worth giving prices a browse because you can fly to Europe for as little as $240 round trip. (This maybe shouldn't be totally unexpected after both Paris and Dublin were mentioned in this list of cities where flight prices will drop in August.)
The cheap flights are available across the country, including cities along the west coast. It's not a single-airline sale, so as you're searching, you will find fares from airlines like Alitalia, Aer Lingus, Air France, Delta, Iberia, United, and others. The dates vary quite a bit but are largely between October 2019 and May 2020.
The example prices below are all current as of publication and were found through Google Flights. Here are a few of the great round-trip prices available right now.
To Barcelona:
From Chicago for $337
From Los Angeles for $343
From Miami for $368
From New York for $266
From Orlando for $397
From San Francisco for $368
From San Jose for $348
To Dublin:
From Boston for $314
From New York for $406
To London:
From Boston for $295
From Chicago for $365
From Los Angeles for $366
From Miami for $327
From New York for $300
From Orlando for $338
From San Francisco for $356
From San Jose for $362
From Tampa for $354
To Madrid:
From Boston for $273
From Los Angeles for $391
From New York for $240
To Paris:
From Boston for $301
From Los Angeles for $367
From Miami for $339
From New York for $259
From Orlando for $388
From San Francisco for $366
From San Jose for $384
To Prague:
From Miami for $421
To Rome:
From Boston for $437
From New York for $306
With a handful of airlines in the mix, it's worth digging into the prices before buying. None of these are budget airlines with too many hidden fees. However, they all have different baggage policies for basic economy seats, and almost every low-cost ticket you'll find is a basic economy seat.
If you're hoping to get to Europe on the cheap, it's worth buying soon. Ticket prices and seat availability change frequently and these fares aren't likely to last long. If you wait a couple of days, the prices could have risen significantly and then you'll be bummed that you're not chowing down on paella in Barcelona this fall.
