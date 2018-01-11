Fly to Iceland for Just $99 With This Airline's Sale

Between bomb cyclones, snow in the south, and blizzards in basically every other place, it's been a frigid few weeks in the US. If that has you thinking about how to get far away and beautiful, WOW Air's new sale might be worth paying attention to.
You can fly to Reykjavik, Iceland for $99 one-way from many locations around the US. The flights in the sale are throughout the entirety of 2018, so you can plan an off-season trip or get there when the weather is nice and the island is green.
Cities where you can find a $99 one-way ticket include Pittsburgh (trips in January through April and August through October), New York (January-May, September-October), Washington DC (January-May), Boston (January-May, October), Chicago (January-May, September-December), and Cincinnati (September-October). On the west coast, you can get to Iceland from San Francisco or Los Angeles for $129 one-way.
As with any budget airline, be sure to get the full picture before clicking "buy." WOW charges for all luggage that isn't a personal item. (That's $39.99 for a carry-on and $49.99 for checked luggage.) Additionally, there's a minimum of a $6.99 charge to select your seat. However, you can have your seat assigned to you at the airport for free.
Nonetheless, if you pack like a damn hero and can survive having your seat assigned, you could be on your way to Iceland for as little as $229.98.
