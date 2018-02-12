This Airline Has $99 Flights to Iceland in the Summer

Watching the Winter Olympics might give you a strong desire to travel as you see images from athletes' hometowns and from PyeongChang itself. WOW Air can help if you're looking for a reason to plan your next vacation. The airline has a sale on cheap flights to Europe, and it includes $99 one-way tickets to Reykjavik, Iceland.
The sale dates vary by departure city, but overall the dates range from February through June. You can grab $99 flights out of New York, Boston, and Pittsburgh, as well as $129 one-way flights to Iceland from San Francisco and Los Angeles. Those one-way flights can result in round-trip tickets for as little as $229.98.
Other sale flights include $149 one-way tickets to London, Paris, and Amsterdam flying out of New York. You can get $149 flights to Paris, Frankfurt, and Brussels out of Boston. There are also $149 fares out of Pittsburgh heading to London, Paris, and Frankfurt.
Out of Los Angeles and San Francisco, you can take $169 one-way flights to London, Frankfurt, and Brussels.
The sticker price looks good, but you should add up all the extras before you start throwing high fives around the room. The tickets only include a personal item. If you have more luggage, you'll pay $39.99 for a carry-on or $49.99 for checked luggage. However, for $70-80 you can upgrade your ticket from WOW Basic to a level that includes seat selection, a checked bag, and a carry-on.
It's important to tally those extras with a budget airline because it's not always going to wind up as cheap as they'd like you to believe. Yet, you can still get yourself to the Blue Lagoon or a concert at Harpa for less than you'd expect.
