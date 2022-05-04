You Can Get 25% Off Flights to Europe Right Now

Play, a budget airline that just had its inaugural flight out of the US in Baltimore, will eventually be flying out of Boston, New York, and Orlando as well. It offers low-cost, no-frills flights to Europe by way of Iceland, and you can get those low-cost flights and an even steeper discount right now.

Play’s Mother’s Day sale runs from May 4-8 and offers an additional 25% off fares. A representative says that the sale means you can wind up with a one-way flight to Europe from the US for as little as $99. Though, as with most budget airlines, that price does not include luggage and other amenities that might be included in the price for other airlines.

If you’re heading to Europe, it’s worth remembering that Play, like other Icelandic airlines past and present, offers a free layover in Iceland. That is not yet available on the Play website, though. So, you’ll have to call and book to take advantage of that offer.

The discounted flights are available out of Boston (BOS), Baltimore (BWI), and New York (SWF) flying to Iceland, Berlin, Gothenburg, Brussels, Liverpool, Stavanger, and Trondheim. Though, of course, it’s not quite that clear-cut. There’s some fine print.

The available flight dates to Iceland from Boston and Baltimore run from May 11 to June 10 and then again from August 20 to November 13. Flying out of New York’s Stewart, you can get to Iceland from August 20 to November 13.

Here are the other flight restrictions shared by Play, which apply to flights out of Boston, Baltimore, and New York.

To Berlin (BER) from May 11 to June 10 and August 20 to November 13.

To Gothenburg (GOT) from May 20 to June 10 and August 20 to October 3.

To Brussels (BRU) from May 23 to June 10 and August 20 to October 28

To Liverpool (LPL) from October 9 to November 13

To Stavanger from May 25 to June 10 and August 20 to September 10

To Trondheim (TRD) from May 30 to June 10 and August 20 to September 2



The prices are alluring, but you should always know what you’re getting into with a budget airline. The extras can add up, and the experience is different. (Read about our experience on the first Play flight out of the US.) Still, it’s an easy way to save a little on your travel to get a little extra out of the destination.