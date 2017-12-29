This Airline's New Year's Sale Has $99 Flights to Europe for the Spring

If your New Year's resolution involves travel, you should add an addendum to learn how to take advantage of budget airline sales, if you aren't already doing it. Those airlines can lure you in with low fares, only to surprise you with high fees for luggage and selecting your seat. But there are ways you can make it work without seeing your ticket price doubled in fees.
If you're ready for the challenge, Norwegian is running an end of the year sale that includes $99 one-way flights to Europe. Not every originating city has $99 tickets, but they're all on sale.
Norwegian flies out of Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Hartford, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Oakland, Orlando, and Seattle. Every departure city has different destinations available, but the airline flies to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, Rome, and Stockholm, among other cities.
With fees and taxes included, you can find round-trip fares for as little as $220. The dates available vary by route but fall between January and May.
Norwegian is one of the budget airlines that triggered recent price wars on flights to Europe, making $99 one-way flights pretty common. However, don't be surprised if you wind up spending more than that. The airline has a lot of costs that aren't included in that initial ticket price.
If you aren't able to pack your life into a carry-on and bring snacks to get you through the flight, you might be best served to skip the airline's "LowFare" price and go with the "LowFare+" price. On the above example, the upgrade is an extra $70 in each direction but includes a checked bag, two meals, and the ability to select your seat(s). It will save you $70 total over adding each of those services onto the "LowFare" price, which is what is selected in the above example.
Getting a ticket before the sale ends at 11:59pm ET on January 4 is a pretty nice way to start your travel resolution.
