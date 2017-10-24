Quick, $99 Flights to Europe Are Available in This Sale

The holidays are descending with all the cold weather and family time you can handle. If you're the kind of traveler just waiting for an excuse to drop everything and take a quick vacation, a sale from Norwegian may be your ticket out of the US and into Scandinavia.
The airline is boasting one-way tickets starting at $99 for travel in November through the spring. All-in, you can find flights for as little as $249.50, like the trip in the screenshot below.
Some of the sale prices include New York to Bergen for $99, Las Vegas to Oslo for $159.90, Los Angeles to Stockholm for $159.90, Los Angeles to Copenhagen for $169.90, San Francisco to Stockholm for $169.90, New York to Oslo or Stockholm for $169.90, and Fort Lauderdale to Copenhagen for $199.90.
Norwegian is a trans-Atlantic budget airline. (It's also one reason flights to Europe are so cheap right now.) Naturally, you have to deal with the fees of a budget airline. Most notably, the ticket price doesn't include checked luggage. Though, unlike Frontier's appealing sale on domestic flights, your ticket does include a carry-on and a personal item. That's good news for anyone capable of packing like a champ. The ticket does not, however, include an in-flight meal.
Maybe the trip could even inspire you to get out of town, and get a good view of the Northern Lights.
