This Airline Has $129 Flights to European Hotspots This Week

Experts predict that 2024 will be the biggest year for travel since before the pandemic began. That means you’ll be seeing a lot of your peers jetting off on trips and wondering: "How could they possibly afford that?" Well, one way to afford some major jet setting this year is to take advantage of great flight deals. Right now, that's Play Airlines’ just-announced Leap Year sale, running through March 1, 2024.

The deal will offer one-way flights for $99 to Iceland and one-way flights to Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, or Dublin for $129. The deal is available for flights booked for travel dates between March and May 2024 or September and December 2024. Exact dates of travel will depend on the destination, and details for specific date periods can be found on the Play website.

Fights eligible for the discount depart from the following four US airports:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

New York Stewart International Airport (SWF)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)



"An extra day is another thing that is making 2024 a top year for tourists to travel this year," said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Leap Day only comes once every four years - and we invite travelers to seize the opportunity to plan a Leap getaway later this year. With this deal and a long stayover option in Iceland, our passengers are getting the most out of their travel experience, whether a short hop over the pond or a longer getaway in Iceland or Europe."

You can book flights to Paris, Dublin, Copenhagen, Berlin, or London here, and cheap flights to Iceland from the US here. The prices reflect all mandatory fees and taxes, but baggage fees will be extra.