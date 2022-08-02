This Airline Is Offering 25% Off Flights to Europe Right Now

Summer isn't over yet. There's still time to plan that summer getaway.

Play, a budget airline that recently launched in the US, is running a sale that can take you across the Atlantic at a discount. From August 3-7, it is offering 25% off flights to 22 European destinations with travel from the fall all the way through the spring.

Play currently flies out of three US cities and will soon add Orlando to its stateside hubs. For now, you can get that 25% discount out of Baltimore/Washington, DC (BWI), Boston (BOS), and New York Stewart airport. Destinations include Iceland, Copenhagen, Berlin, London, Dublin, Brussels, Gothenburg, Paris, and other alluring European locales.

Flights in the sale must be purchased this week, but can be for travel from September 1, 2022, through Mach 31, 2023.

Taking 25% off the airline's already low fares is appealing. However, potential passengers should look at the complete price of the trip before booking. Like any budget airline, there is little included in the fare outside of the promise of a seat. If you want to pick your seat, that will cost. If you want to bring bags, that'll cost. If you want to eat on the flight, same. But it can still be a great option for a savvy traveler willing to skimp on the frills to have a little extra cash to spend at their destination.