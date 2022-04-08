This Airline's Flash Sale Will Land You 25% Off Flights to 13 European Destinations

Play has been discussed here a few times since the Iceland-based budget airline announced it will start flying low-cost trips out of the US.

The wait is over. On April 20, Play will make its inaugural flight. The route will take passengers from Baltimore's BWI to Reykjavik, Iceland. That timing means that the first flight will land on the first day of summer in Iceland. To celebrate, the airline is running a flash sale.

Buy a flight from April 18-22, and you can get 25% off flights from Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), or New York's Stewart International Airport. The available destinations all run through Reykjavik, allowing you to get to Iceland as well as Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Gothenburg, London, Madrid, Paris, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Those sale-priced flights are for travel through June 10 and then again for a window from September 1 to November 15.

Of course, this is a budget airline, so it'll benefit you to get the full picture of costs before making your purchase. As with most low-cost carriers, things like luggage, meals, and seat selection can cost extra and add up in a hurry.