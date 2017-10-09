Hurry, This Airline Has $90 Flights to Europe

It might not be peak travel season any longer, but that can be a good thing. It can mean more space to yourself, shorter lines, and cheaper flights.
WOW Air is currently giving you the latter for flights running from November 1 through December 13. The airline's new sale has one-way flights for as little as $89.99 to Europe. In fact, one-way flights to Reykjavik, Stockholm, Brussels, Edinburgh, Dublin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt are all coming in for under $100. Those fares are mostly from the east coast and midwest, but there are sale prices out of Los Angeles and San Francisco as well.
One of the cheapest destinations is Reykjavik. You can get round-trip tickets to the Icelandic capital from Chicago for just $188.
Other US cities in the sale include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Washington DC.
Those prices look pretty good but are really best for flyers willing to take a no-frills flight and pack light. That's because WOW is a budget airline. Those tickets only include a personal item. A carry-on will cost $39.99, and one piece of checked luggage will cost you $49.99. The airline also charges to reserve a seat at this price tier.
Nonetheless, once the pile of little fees is totaled, the flight can still be pretty cheap. However, if you'd rather not figure out your flight a la carte, the WOW Plus ticket level includes seat reservations, a checked bag, and a carry-on. That version of the above flight from Chicago runs $337.94.
It's still a solid price. But if you're the kind of traveler who can pack light and are okay with the compromises of budget airlines, this sale has some impressive prices for a fall trip to Europe.
