This Airline Has $129 Flights to 11 European Cities, Including Paris and London

It's not hard to come up with reasons why you're not taking a fall trip to Europe. Lack of motivation, lack of vacation time, waiting for the right price, maybe you ignore the possibility and think you'll get to it another year. A new sale from WOW Air is making a compelling case for why you should think about making the trip this fall.
The airline is offering $129 one-way flights to 11 different cities in Europe. That includes Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, London (where you hopefully won't have to find your flight on a whiteboard), Lyon, Milan, Paris, and Stockholm. Moreover, that's not just 11 cities you can travel to from a hub like New York or Boston, the flights are leaving from a dozen U.S. cities.
You'll be able to find sale fares out of Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. Though each city has slightly different availability and available time frames.
From Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angles, New York (EWR), San Francisco, St. Louis, and Washington D.C., you'll find flights to all 11 cities with travel available from September through December 5. Out of Cincinnati, Dallas, and New York (JFK), you'll find flights to Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, London, and Paris from September through October 27.
Out of Cleveland, you can get to Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, London, Lyon, and Paris from September through October 26. And Pittsburgh has flights to Brussels, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris, and Stockholm from September through December 5.
Join Us for This Year's Best Day of Your Life
That's a lot of options, but it's important to note these tickets will go fast. There are a limited number of tickets available, and cheap flights to Europe are going to move quickly.
Additionally, WOW is a budget airline, so get a good look at what luggage and/or seat selection will cost, because that's not included in the base ticket price for the cheapest ticket tier.
Nonetheless, you could be on your way to a cheap fall vacation in Europe, and you can get some quality bragging out of that over lunch at work.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.