Airline's Sale Has $99 Flights to Europe for Spring 2018

2017 isn't on the shortlist for greatest year of all-time. In fact, it's not even on the longlist. But it's December, and there's hope that next year will be better no matter how your year went. One way to get the new year started out right is having a plan to get the hell out of town.
WOW Air may be able to help you kick things off on a positive note. The budget airline is having a sale that includes $99 one-way flights to Reykjavik from January through April when flying out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami. (The date availability varies by city.)
From those same cities, you can get to London, Amsterdam, or Copenhagen for $149.99 in the sale.
Once you've added the return flight, there are a lot of ways you can find yourself in Reykjavik for $229.98 round trip.
Though, of course, there's an asterisk on that price. WOW is a budget airline, so they're going to ding you for all the little things involved in the flight. You have to pay to pick your seats, and you have to pay for luggage larger than a personal item. That could be $49.99 for a carry-on and $69.99 for checked luggage.
However, if you can travel light -- easier if you can combine bags with traveling partners -- this is a pretty cheap way to start 2018 with a smile.
