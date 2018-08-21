This Flight Sale Has $20 Fares and Sale Prices in More Than 50 Cities

August has been a damn good time to be planning a fall vacation. This month you may have seen Frontier ran one of its "Penny Plus" sales, you could land $129 one-way flights to Europe, Southwest has an 86-city sale happening right now, and Primera announced new routes with cheap fares to Europe.
Frontier is back with a new sale that features one-way flights for as little as $20 and fares for $29 or less in more than 50 U.S. cities. Many of those cities have multiple routes on sale if you buy by midnight on August 22 for flights taken by October 24.
The exhaustive list of cities with the best sale prices include Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Bismarck, Boise, Buffalo, Calgary, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Des Moines, Detroit, Fort Myers, Greenville, Harrisburg, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Long Island, Louisville, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, Raleigh, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Jose, Savannah, St. Louis, Tampa, Trenton, and Tulsa.
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Anytime you're booking travel with Frontier, beware of the extras. The airline charges extra for luggage and seat selection. The only bag you're bringing for free is a personal item.
Despite the airline's unimpressive on-time arrival rate, many flight sales focus on the nation's largest cities. One advantage of this promotion (or the Southwest sale) is that cities frequently left out are included here. So, if you're in Birmingham or Tulsa, this could be a great opportunity to land yourself a cheap weekend away.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.