You Can Get 75% Off Frontier Flights for the Next 24 Hours

If you were hoping to add travel to your year, but haven't found the space in your budget, now might just be the moment you've been waiting for. Frontier Airlines is offering 75% off flights as part of its 28th birthday celebration. Here are all the details you need to know to book a flight and save some cash.

First, the deal ends on July 7 at 11:59 pm EST. So you'll need to book soon to take advantage of the sale. At checkout, you'll enter the promo code BIRTHDAY. The discount is valid on roundtrip, nonstop travel from the continental United States and Puerto Rico, for travel on Tuesday and Wednesday between August 9, 2022 and October 5, 2022. There are blackout dates where the discount will not apply, including August 31 and September 3, 6, and 7.

Make sure you book through either FlyFrontier.com or the Frontier Airlines call center agent. The flight reservations will be nonrefundable, so be sure of your plans before you book your trip.